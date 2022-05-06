First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Western Digital by 631.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.