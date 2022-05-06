Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $24.43 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

