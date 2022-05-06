Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 745,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

NYSE IRT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

