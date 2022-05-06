Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.
NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $52.22.
