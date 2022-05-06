Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 426 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after buying an additional 567,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,947,000 after buying an additional 353,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,284,000 after buying an additional 256,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.