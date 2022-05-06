Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

