Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,701 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Open Lending worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares during the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,615,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after acquiring an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,336,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Open Lending by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,481,000 after purchasing an additional 681,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $14.20 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

