Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,196 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,534,000 after purchasing an additional 479,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

TAP opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.