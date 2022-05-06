First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $316.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.63 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.08.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.93.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

