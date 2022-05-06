First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.