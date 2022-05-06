First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.