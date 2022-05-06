First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 621.6% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 388,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 335,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.97 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

