Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,902 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4,218.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $114.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average is $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.78.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

