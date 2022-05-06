Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after buying an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 94.7% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after acquiring an additional 744,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,851.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 656,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 622,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $17.01 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

