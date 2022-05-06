Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vistra by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vistra by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

NYSE VST opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

