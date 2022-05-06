Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $124.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $302,187.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.