Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 11,210 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $87,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,295. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

