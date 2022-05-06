Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 44,994 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SITE Centers worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

