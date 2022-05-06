Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 7,950 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 in the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

