Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.