Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

