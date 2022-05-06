Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $4.67 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

NYSE:SITE opened at $132.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

