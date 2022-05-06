IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

