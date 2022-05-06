Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NRG stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

