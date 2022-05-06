Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,474 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 192.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

