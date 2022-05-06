Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

SBRA opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

