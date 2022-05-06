Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after buying an additional 127,198 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Barclays began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

