Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 872 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.76 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

