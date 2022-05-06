Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 76.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

