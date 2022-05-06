Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELAN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

