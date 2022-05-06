Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after buying an additional 1,015,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 901,421 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 497.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 983,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 819,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.91 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

