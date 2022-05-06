Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $153.10 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

