Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,092 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,092 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of OneMain worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.13 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

