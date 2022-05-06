Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,343 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

