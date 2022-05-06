Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $105.24 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.62.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

