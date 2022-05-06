Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,028 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,838.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 72,448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

