Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 884 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBT opened at $68.68 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

