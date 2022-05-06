Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

