Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Position Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,375,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,608,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS PFFD opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.