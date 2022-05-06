Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,394 shares of company stock worth $499,130 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

