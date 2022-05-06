Bank of America Corp DE Buys 21,497 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.72% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $73,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.