Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,198 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

APAM stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.19%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

