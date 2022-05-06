17,636 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE OLO opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.45.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.