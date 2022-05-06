Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

