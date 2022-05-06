Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

