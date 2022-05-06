Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Premier worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after acquiring an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $93,408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Premier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 37.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,991,000 after acquiring an additional 412,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Premier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

