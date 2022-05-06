National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.