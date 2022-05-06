Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $21.79.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.