Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

