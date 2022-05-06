Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,100 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 259,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 993,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

